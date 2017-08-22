Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Wondrous Creatures of Hieronymus Bosch Turned Into Highly Detailed Handmade Piñatas

by at on

Roberto Benavidez a multimedia artist who lives in Los Angeles creates gorgeous handmade piñatas. One of his amazing series translated the wondrously eccentric creatures found in the iconic Hieronymus Bosch triptych masterpiece “Garden of Earthly Delights” into highly detailed piñata form. According to Benavidez, this subject was right up his alley.

Half-breed, South Texan, queer, figurative sculptor specializing in the piñata form; playing on themes of race, sexuality, art, sin, humor and beauty.

via Hi-Fructose, Colossal

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy