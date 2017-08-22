The Wondrous Creatures of Hieronymus Bosch Turned Into Highly Detailed Handmade Piñatas

Roberto Benavidez a multimedia artist who lives in Los Angeles creates gorgeous handmade piñatas. One of his amazing series translated the wondrously eccentric creatures found in the iconic Hieronymus Bosch triptych masterpiece “Garden of Earthly Delights” into highly detailed piñata form. According to Benavidez, this subject was right up his alley.
Half-breed, South Texan, queer, figurative sculptor specializing in the piñata form; playing on themes of race, sexuality, art, sin, humor and beauty.
via Hi-Fructose, Colossal