Woman Hides From Her Dog In the Couch

A human belonging to The Golden Ellie cleverly hid inside the storage area of her couch to play a gentle trick on the curious canine. While Ellie was very good at finding her human’s approximate location by smell, she couldn’t pinpoint exactly where she was. Luckily, the hiding human gave Ellie a clue, and with that, all was again right with the world.

The sniffer is always active but sometimes hoomans are smurter than i thought.