Humane Wildlife Control Workers Retrieve Raccoon Babies Hidden Under the Kitchen Roof by Their Mother

The compassionate people at Gates Wildlife Control, who previously rescued a mama raccoon and her six babies from an apartment balcony in Toronto, were called in by homeowners to remove litter of baby raccoons who had been safely placed under the kitchen roof by their mother, who kept breaking into the house to see them.

Watch as our wildlife experts employ their years of experience to safely and humanely remove the raccoons from a kitchen attic and reunite them with their mother on the outside.

The Gates team pulled the kits from the attic from a spot inside the house, while other workers remained outside. As they were removing them one by one, the mother came out to look for her babies but was scared away by the commotion. The team put the kits in a box close to where she had stashed them so she could locate and then relocate them later, which she did.

The Original Raccoon Babies Video