Humane Wildlife Control Workers Reunite Mama Raccoon With Babies After Removal From City Balcony

The compassionate people at Gates Wildlife Control rescued a mama raccoon and her six babies from an apartment balcony in Toronto where she had made a nest.

Gates Wildlife Control arrive at a home to find a fiercely determined momma raccoon who’s not afraid to stand her ground. Her mission? Protect her precious baby raccoons – you can’t blame her for that!

They first humanely trapped the mother and then gently transferred the babies inside a box that would be easy for her to open. They brought the entire family to a more suitable place, set the trap and the box down and released the understandably irritated mother who instantly calmed down as her pups came out to great her.

