HGTV Invites ‘Brady Bunch’ Cast Members to Restore Real Life Brady Home Interior to the Original Set Design

When the real-life version of the iconic home that provided the exterior shots for the long-running series The Brady Bunch went on the market in August 2018, HGTV snapped it up right away. Once the house was purchased, HGTV decided to restore the interior of the house to the original design of the set from the series. They then invited the original cast members to join them in a “Very Brady Renovation”.

?Here’s the story? Guess who has a big project planned for this iconic ‘70s TV home? Watch for more clues, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/mgOqTeasRW — HGTV (@hgtv) August 7, 2018

HGTV stars such as Drew Scott and Jonathon Scott of The Property Brothers, Jasmine Roth of Hidden Potential, Leanne Ford and Steve Ford of Restored by the Fords, and Karen E. Laine of Good Bones all took part in the restoration of the home to the familiar design of the iconic set.

Another happy result from this build is the possibility that the cast will be reuniting once again for an HGTV series.