Iron Maiden Sings ‘The Trooper’ to Outkast’s ‘Hey Ya!’

Bronze is Bored created a clever mashup that reimagines a classic Iron Maiden song “The Trooper” being sung to the catchy tune of the Outkast song “Hey Ya!”. This odd combination actually works rather well despite the vast genre differences between the songs.

angry rock scream

Here’s the original of both.

