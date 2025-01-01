Four Rescued Hermit Crabs Shop for Brand New Shells

Biologist Ariel found a box of abandoned hermit crabs after a storm and saw that their shells were too small for their growing bodies and were also painted, which is very toxic to crustaceans. After feeding them and letting them get settled in, Ariel offered each crab a large selection of larger shells to choose which one fits best.

They were in the painted shells which are toxic to them. Their legs were hanging out of their shells. They could not fully retract inside. They needed to switch out of those shells like yesterday. I created a shell shop. That’s important for them to have shells available at all times.

Hermit Crabs Shop Shells

Ariel then chose their names based on the shells they chose.

They started shell shopping immediately and then I chose their name based off of their shell vibe – Peach, Pierre, Juniper, and Krebs

Ariel also built brand new “crabitat” with lots of enrichment activities so that they could thrive in her care.

The supplies that I needed for the crabitat were a lot of climbing and enrichment items. I know their health is improving because they all just have really different interests and personalities. And I’m glad that they’re feeling comfortable to come out and interact with the different enrichment items. 

@arielly1219

new fit coming soon ? #hermitcrab #hermitcrabs #hermitcrabsoftiktok #fyp #foryou #crabitat #hermitcrabcare #shell #newshell #shellshopping

? Island In The Sun – Weezer
@arielly1219

Allow them to reintroduce themselves ?? #hermitcrab #hermitcrabs #crabitat #hermitcrabsoftiktok #hermitcrabcare #shells #fyp

? original sound – kasane teto – kasane teto
@arielly1219

girlllll dinner for Krebs and Peach ?? #hermitcrab #hermitcrabs #crabitat #hermitcrabsoftiktok #hermitcrabcare #fyp #girldinner

? Sunday Kind of Love – Etta James
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts