Ron Howard and Henry Winkler Reunite on a ‘Happy Days’ Set at the 2024 Emmy Awards

During the 2024 Emmy Awards, former co-stars and longtime friends Ron Howard and Henry Winkler reunited on a recreated Happy Days set where the two exchanged affectionate compliments to one another. When they realized that it was too quiet in the room, Winkler was convinced to reprise his Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli character and punch the jukebox so that it would play the show’s iconic theme.

A Scene from ‘Happy Days’ with the Jukebox Punch