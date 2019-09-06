Laughing Squid

Heinz Ketchup Cleverly Repositions Its Label to Appear Right Side Up When Perfect Pouring Angle is Achieved

The iconic bottle of Heinz Ketchup has gotten a slight makeover in a Toronto, Canada test-market. With the help of design house Rethink Canada, the distinctive label has been cleverly repositioned so that it appears right-side up when the perfect pouring angle has been achieved.

According to Brian Neumann, senior brand manager at Kraft Heinz Canada, the company has long been searching for a way to explain how to best get their product out of the bottle and wanted to be playful about it.

This year, we have focused our marketing on reinforcing the emotional connection fans have with the brand in clever and ownable ways. …We’re always thinking of fun, cheeky ways we can highlight the iconic and timeless nature of the product to give our consumers a smile.

