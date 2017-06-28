Laughing Squid

Multimedia Artists Use Heidi Klum as a Canvas for Amazing Body Projections on America’s Got Talent

While auditioning for America’s Got Talent, multimedia artists Oskar and Gaspar invited judge Heidi Klum to the stage, outfitted her in a white turtleneck catsuit and asked her to stand with her legs apart and her hands on her hips. Once Klum was in position, the team began their amazing body mapping projections, transforming Klum into a canvas of changing outfits, animals and beings.

Heidi Klum Oskar Gaspar

Red Suit Heidi Klum

Body Mapping Heidi Klum

Oskar Gaspar Heidi Klum AGT

Flashing


