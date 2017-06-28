Multimedia Artists Use Heidi Klum as a Canvas for Amazing Body Projections on America’s Got Talent

While auditioning for America’s Got Talent, multimedia artists Oskar and Gaspar invited judge Heidi Klum to the stage, outfitted her in a white turtleneck catsuit and asked her to stand with her legs apart and her hands on her hips. Once Klum was in position, the team began their amazing body mapping projections, transforming Klum into a canvas of changing outfits, animals and beings.

We work as a team, we celebrate as a team! Thank you @AGT for this moment! Excited about the next step! #NBC #AGT https://t.co/jHHFLKNIYS — Oskar & Gaspar (@OskarAndGaspar) June 28, 2017