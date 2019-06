Doctor Popular, a very talented artist, musician, accomplished Yo-Yoer, and very good friend of Laughing Squid, partnered with Italian illustrator Ilcorvoartworks to design a rad, heavy metal Yo-Yo t-shirt in honor of National Yo-Yo Day. The shirt’s distinctive pentagram design is based upon a trick called the “heavy metal star”.

Love metal? Love yo-yos? Love metal yo-yos? This is the shirt for you. …These shirts will be available for one week before orders are closed (June 13, 2019).