Expert Baker Plays Heavy Metal Music to Speed Up the Fermentation of Sourdough Bread

German champion bread sommelier Axel Schmitt has perfected the art of sourdough bread by playing Heavy Metal music, either recorded or live, to speed up the fermentation process and help the dough to rise before baking. Schmitt is also respected drummer, so he found a clever way to match up his two favorite things into one.

While training as a bread sommelier, he experimented with blasting sourdough with heavy metal music during fermentation and discovered that sound waves actually speed up the ripening process.