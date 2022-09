Guitarist and Drummer Play Lightning Fast Heavy Metal Cover of Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight Sonata’

Drummer Kristina Schiano and guitarist Cole Rolland nimbly performed a lightning-fast cover of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata (3rd Movement) in a distinctly heavy metal style. Rolland showcased his incredible pull-off skills while Schiano kept her feet moving with insane double bass pedal kicks.

Beethoven – Moonlight Sonata (3rd Movement) – Cover Ft. Cole Rolland

via The Awesomer