A Unique Heat Sensitive Edition of ‘Fahrenheit 451’ That Can Only Be Read by Applying Fire to the Pages

In October 2017, we wrote about the upcoming heat sensitive editions of the iconic Ray Bradbury novel Fahrenheit 451, which can only be only be made readable by applying fire to the pages. Publisher Super Terrain is now offering an opportunity to pre-order one of one hundred and fifty signed and numbered editions.

