A Heat Sensitive Edition of ‘Fahrenheit 451’ That Can Only Be Read by Applying Fire to the Pages

Fahrenheit 451

Fahrenheit 451 – the temperature at which book paper catches fire, and burns…

Super Terrain, a really creative publisher in Europe, is printing up amazing heat sensitive editions of the iconic Ray Bradbury novel Fahrenheit 451, which depicts a future in which all books are burned. Playing upon that theme, this particular edition is only made readable by applying fire to the pages. Absolutely brilliant. The book will be available through the Super Terrain shop sometime in 2018. International shipping will be available at that time as well.

via reddit


