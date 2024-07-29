Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart Talk About Playing ‘Stairway to Heaven’ For Led Zeppelin in 2012

The incredibly talented sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart sat down with veteran reporter Dan Rather of The Big Interview and talked about how they felt when they performed “Stairway to Heaven” with Jason Bonham on drums with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones in the audience at the 2012 Kennedy Center Honors Tribute to Led Zeppelin.

Both women said that they were very nervous but kept it under control until the song was finished. They knew they had done a good job, as the members of Led Zeppelin (and the rest of the audience) were brought to tears.

The Incredible Performance From That Night