Filmmaker Learns About the Healing Power of Whistling Through People He Met at a Competition

Filmmaker Ien Chi of the 2011 film “Tick Tock“, decided that he wanted to “ditch school to whistle“, basically taking time off to participate in an international whistling competition taking place in Leasburg, North Carolina. Along the way, Chi met some amazing people who were happy to share their personal stories with him. Chi was also surprised to learn about the healing power of whistling.

April 2012 I set out to compete in the International Whistling Competition – and make a documentary about it. This short film explores not only the fascinating people who converge once a year for this quirky event; but also tells the unexpectedly touching stories of people who discovered healing and therapy through what may be dismissed by many as silly: whistling