Compassionate Man Finds Abandoned Duck Egg on the Street That He Brought Home to Hatch

While out one day, Riyadh Khalaf of BBC Morning Live found a mysterious egg that was abandoned by its mother. He took it home, put it into an incubator, and anxiously waited for the egg to hatch. When it finally hatched, a tiny duckling named Spike emerged.

Riyadh found a mysterious egg and decided to hatch it

Khalaf was incredibly attentive to Spike, ensuring that he had everything he needed. He built an elaborate “Duckingham Palace” for Spike, used mirrors and a plush duck to teach Spike how to eat, and even set up a place for Spike to swim.

I’m going to make the most epic duck digs that ever were I’m calling it Duckingham Palace. My son will not only survive but he shall thrive.

Khalaf said he’s going to release Spike to an animal rehabilitation home so that Spike can learn to be a duck and be part of a flock. While it will be difficult to part with, Khalaf knows that it’s the right thing to do.

He’s foraging with me, he’s swimming with me but he’s not socializing with his own kind. When he’s about 8 weeks old, he’s going to go to the most amazing Rehabilitation place to integrate into a flock learn how to properly be a duck. it’ll be heartbreaking that we humans are just here to kind of help him along, but ultimately he’s the master of his own destiny.