Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Harper’s Bazaar Projects Iconic Photos Onto the Empire State Building for Their 150th Anniversary

by at on

Bazaar 150th Anniversary Projections Empire State

In celebration of their 150th anniversary of publication, on April 19, 2017 Harper’s Bazaar in partnership with Tiffany & Co., projected a fantastic selection of their most iconic photos onto the side of Empire State Building. The legendary New York City building is distinctly known for its ephemeral colors representing “various occasions and organizations throughout the year”. Photographer Kenny Rodriguez captured stunning shots of the event.

While the Empire State Building is known for changing from shades of red to blue and everything in between, tonight’s light show will take on a bit different fashion; fashion photography from some of Harper’s BAZAAR’s most iconic shoots and cultural moments. In honor of BAZAAR’s 150th anniversary and presented in partnership with Tiffany & Co., glossy pages will turn into sky-high projections, flooding the city with some of fashion’s greatest.

Harper's Bazaar 150 Year Anniversary on Empire State Building -

Harper's Bazaar 150 Year Anniversary on Empire State Building -

Harper's Bazaar 150 Year Anniversary on Empire State Building

Harper's Bazaar 150 Year Anniversary on Empire State Building

Harper's Bazaar 150 Year Anniversary on Empire State Building - Kate Moss by Peter Lindbergh

Harper's Bazaar 150 Year Anniversary on Empire State Building

via Bored Panda, My Modern Met

Advertisements

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.