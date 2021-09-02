A Cover of the Metallica Song ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ Performed on a 20 String Carbon Fiber Harp Guitar

Jamie Dupuis, an incredibly talented musician who performs absolutely gorgeous cover versions of classic rock songs with his acoustic harp guitar, added to his repertoire a cover of the Metallica anthem “For Whom The Bell Tolls” played on a gorgeous carbon fiber 20 string Emerald Harp Guitar. To make the guitar sound heavier, Dupuis added in a bit of distortion and other effects.

Here’s a cover of For Whom The Bell Tolls by Metallica which is one of my favourite Metallica tunes! I thought I’d try it out on the harp guitar, but this time I tried to add distortion and other effects to make it heavier!

Here’s the original version of the song, performed live in Mexico City.