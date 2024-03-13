A Gorgeous Harp and Guitar String Duet of ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries in Honor of Alexei Navalny

Alexandr Misko, the incredibly talented guitarist in Russia, partnered with virtuoso harpist Alexander Boldachev to perform a gorgeous string duet of the somber, defiant Cranberries song “Zombie” in tribute to the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny whom they both admire greatly.
Alexei Navalny inspired the whole civil engagement in Russia. His heroic determination, charismatic humour, and faith in people became a beacon for many of us, a reminder that every voice matters, every action counts. Our arrangement of the protest song “Zombie” was planned as a hymn for his release from prison, but it comes out in memory of Alexei.