Wonderfully Frenetic FPV Drone Footage of the Legendary Harlem Globetrotters

Cinematographer Jay Christensen of JayByrd Films captured amazing FPV drone footage showcasing the wonderfully frenetic movement of the Harlem Globetrotters performing their renowned trick shots with grace.

