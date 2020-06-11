Laughing Squid

An Ingenious Hard Hat With Seven Full Sized Hummingbird Feeders Attached With Sturdy Wire

Self-described “bird nut” Spencer Staley who evidently loves hummingbirds, ingeniously took a bright red hard hat and attached seven full-sized feeders using sturdy wire. Staley put the helmet on his head and stood very still. It didn’t take long for the birds to find him.

Like others who have made such wearables, Staley was able to get a close-up view of the delicate, wing-flapping, hungrily feeding hummingbirds.

The Ultimate Hummingbird Hat- Seven feeders, hundreds of hummingbirds, and one bird nut.

Hummingbird Helmet


