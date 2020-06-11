An Ingenious Hard Hat With Seven Full Sized Hummingbird Feeders Attached With Sturdy Wire

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Self-described “bird nut” Spencer Staley who evidently loves hummingbirds, ingeniously took a bright red hard hat and attached seven full-sized feeders using sturdy wire. Staley put the helmet on his head and stood very still. It didn’t take long for the birds to find him.

Like others who have made such wearables, Staley was able to get a close-up view of the delicate, wing-flapping, hungrily feeding hummingbirds.