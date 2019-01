Domino artist Lily Hevesh a.k.a. “Hevesh5” sent out a very thoughtful wish for a Happy New Year through 6,000 colorful toppling dominoes. The dominoes, which had been precisely laid out over the course of four days, went down in minutes, but not without brilliant “fireworks” at the end .

The first few go rounds of the fall didn’t go exactly as planned, but were still really cool.

Here’s the uncut, non-timelapse version of the buildup.

Thank you Lily and Happy New Year to you too!