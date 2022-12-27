Jack Black, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover ‘The Spirit of Radio’ on Night 7 of the Hannukah Sessions

On the seventh night of their annual Hannukah Sessions, musicians Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin invited the incomparable Jack Black to join them in an incredible cover of the iconic Rush song “The Spirit of Radio” in tribute to the lasting memory of Mary Weinrib, Geddy Lee‘s remarkable late mother.

Geddy Lee’s mother was so proud of her son that she put Rush posters up all over their family store and gave away Rush albums to kids who didn’t have money to buy them. In tribute to that proud Jewish mother, we give you — free of charge—“The Spirit Of Radio” featuring Jack Black!