Russian Rock Band Performs a Carnivalesque Cover of the Blood Sweat and Tears Song ‘Spinning Wheel’

The talented Russian rock band Leonid and Friends who previously performed an amazingly pitch perfect cover of the classic Earth Wind and Fire song “September”, covered the classic Blood, Sweat and Tears song “Spinning Wheel” with the same finesse and care. Singer Vasily Akimov expertly attacked the vocals in perfect English, while the horn section brilliantly captured the carnivalesque them of the song.

The band will touring the United States during the summer of 2019.

Here’s the original song as performed at Woodstock in 1969.