‘From Cradle to Stage’, A Series About Rock Stars and Their Mothers Based on Book by Dave Grohl’s Mom

From Cradle to Stage is an unscripted documentary series that focuses on successful rock stars and their beloved mothers. The series is based upon a book of the same name, which written by former educator Virginia Hanlon Grohl and mother of Foo Fighters front man and series director Dave Grohl.

The six-part series, which premieres May 6, 2021, on Paramount+, will feature Virginia and Dave visiting different musicians and their beloved mothers each week.