‘From Cradle to Stage’, A Series About Rock Stars and Their Mothers Based on Book by Dave Grohl’s Mom

From Cradle to Stage is an unscripted documentary series that focuses on successful rock stars and their beloved mothers. The series is based upon a book of the same name, which written by former educator Virginia Hanlon Grohl and mother of Foo Fighters front man and series director Dave Grohl.
The six-part series, which premieres May 6, 2021, on Paramount+, will feature Virginia and Dave visiting different musicians and their beloved mothers each week.
Honest, humorous, and emotional, each episode features a famous performer and their mother, alongside Dave and Virginia, as they take an impassioned journey home and explore each artists’ upbringing and the tools they received as a young talent to survive the turbulence of success. Episode roll-out includes:
- May 6: Dan Reynolds (of Imagine Dragons) and Christene Reynolds
- May 13: Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams
- May 20: Miranda and Bev Lambert
- May 27: Brandi and Teresa Carlile
- June 3: Tom Morello (of Rage Against the Machine) and Mary Morello
- June 10: Geddy Lee (of Rush) and Mary Weinrib