Wonderfully Colorful Handmade Double Harp

Renowned Denver artist Thomas “Detour” Evans built a wonderfully colorful double harp that he made by hand and tested out with fellow artist Felix Fast4ward.
My double harp is up and running!!! Felix Fast4ward is testing it for the upcoming exhibit.
Detour premiered this beautiful instrument during the Red Bull Five Pointers Exhibit at the Redline Gallery in Evans’ hometown. The show ran from November 22 through December 6, 2019.
Red Bull Presents Detour’s 5 Pointers – a month-long futuristic and interactive art exhibit and musical journey from internationally renowned Denver artist Detour, aka Thomas Evans. …Throughout the month, Detour and the 5 Pointers band will host multiple performances and artist talks to further create an immersive exhibit that allows the audience to engage in conversation.