Wonderfully Colorful Handmade Double Harp

Renowned Denver artist Thomas “Detour” Evans built a wonderfully colorful double harp that he made by hand and tested out with fellow artist Felix Fast4ward.

My double harp is up and running!!! Felix Fast4ward is testing it for the upcoming exhibit.

Detour premiered this beautiful instrument during the Red Bull Five Pointers Exhibit at the Redline Gallery in Evans’ hometown. The show ran from November 22 through December 6, 2019.