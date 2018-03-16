A Hypnotic Visual Recipe for Handmade Crispy Fried Noodles Prepared Outdoors During a Snowfall

Vlogger Li Ziqi who very gracefully demonstrated the traditional Chinese art of making paper from scratch and shared her step-by-step process for truly homemade kimchi, showed how to make Crispy Fried Noodles, her favorite dish from childhood. Li first prepared the noodles, skillfully rolling out one long noodle to its desired girth, coiled it up and then covered it in oil. The next day, Li uncoiled the noodle, stretched it out and wound around two pieces of bamboo to be fried. Yummy.
Everyone should have such a fragrant and crispy noodles in their childhood memory.