The Step-by-Step Process for Making Truly Homemade Kimchi Set to a Calming Soundtrack

Li Ziqi’s YouTube channel features many more videos of her creating items and recipes from scratch .

(translated) Kimchi is a traditional Korean food in Yanbian, and it is also a practice for families to have it in their own home. I cut a few pieces of bacon on the pot braised cabbage, hot and sour accompanied by meat, it will be able to warm me in the cold winter.

Vlogger Li Ziqi who very gracefully demonstrated the traditional Chinese art of making paper from scratch , shared her step-by-step process for truly homemade kimchi , starting with a trip to the garden for some fresh cabbage. After soaking and salting the leaves, Li whipped up the spicy sour marinade, mixed the two together in a beautiful clay pot and waited for winter to come.

