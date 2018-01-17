A Woman Gracefully Demonstrates the Traditional Chinese Art of Making Paper by Hand

(translated) The origins of handmade paper dates back to the early years of the Western Han Dynasty when the 2nd century BC, when our ancestors started making the most primitive paper with bark and bark. In this age that already possesses a large amount of mechanized paper production, I hope we can know how ancestors used one hand to make China the first country in the world to invent paper!

