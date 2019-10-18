Handmade Art Dolls of Magical and Literary Origin

Ryan Friant of The Dream Syndicate creates amazing art dolls that are either magical in nature or of more traditional literary origins. Each doll is completely handmade and captures the spirit of pure imagination.

His creations include Krampus, Nosferatu vampire, Fabian Faust, Jack O’-Lantern creature, and even a handmade Tom Waits!

Friant stated that these dolls are a way for him to fully realize his art.

I’ve been drawing and doodling ever since I could hold a pencil- I was inspired by fantasy art, mythology and fairytales, Brian Froud and his work with Jim Henson on films like The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth, and stop-motion animation. When I started hand-making polymer clay art dolls and pulling in all of these early influences that have stuck with me, I realized that I could make my sketches come to life, feel more like a complete reality than I ever could with two-dimensional art.

Prints can be purchased through The Dream Syndicate website and Etsy store.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips