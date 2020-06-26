Special Effects Makeup Artist Draws Unique Monsters Onto His Own Hand ‘That Eat the Gloom of Quarantine’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When special effects makeup artist JIRO was temporarily made unemployed due to the countrywide quarantine, he found that he, like others, still needed to be creative. Using his incredible skills and a few small props, JIRO turned one of his hands into a series of “gloom-eating one-handed monsters”. He then challenged others to do the same.

It’s a cheerful, fun art activity aimed at those who are unable to leave their homes …I hoped that I could improve their gloomy moods a bit, so I came up with the theme of monsters that eat gloomy feelings. …Even during times of hardship, we can cheer ourselves up and save ourselves by using imagination.

JIRO also drew several more recognizable one-handed “monsters” and even one of himself.

via Neatorama