Dirk of The Metalist, who previously made a hand-shaped iron axe, took the head off an old hammer and fashioned it into a detailed iron fist that he reattached to the handle. With this newly restored hammer, Dirk can put his fist down at any time he likes.

So after the last Video, this Video must come! It was more work to build the Fist Hammer than that Ironhand Axe.

As with the axe, Dirk used his own hand as a model for his creation.