‘Hamildolph’, A Brilliant Christmas Parody of ‘Hamilton’ That Tells the Story of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

During the 2016 Christmas season, the members of Eclipse 6 dressed in 18th century clothing and donned antlers on their to tell the story of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer with cleverly adapted songs from Hamilton.
An homage to “Alexander Hamilton” and “Right Hand Man” from Hamilton: An American Musical.
The group respectfully parodied such songs as “Alexander Hamilton”, “Right Hand Man”, and “My Shot”.
All the other reindeer used to ban you from their games
But the world’s gonna know your name. What’s your name, man?
Rudolph Red-Nosed Reindeer
My name is Rudolph Red-Nosed Reindeer
And Santa came to me one foggy year
On Christmas Eve, Christmas Eve
Thanks Chip Beale!