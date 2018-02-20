German Photographer Captures the Stark Isolated Beauty of Hamburg at Night in ‘After Hours’

German photographer Mark Broyer has created several volumes of his stunning photo series entitled “After Hours“, which showcases his home city of Hamburg at night. As stated on his website, Broyer is “trying to find beauty in the ordinary” and he does – capturing the stark isolated beauty of the empty shops and street lit by fluorescent and neon lights, from which they cast palpable shadows of what happened mere hours ago and stand upright in anticipation of what’s going to happen the next day.
via My Modern Met