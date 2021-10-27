Spooky Halloween Songs From the 1920s and 1930s

Filmmaker Lindsay Holiday, who creates documentaries focusing on royals, women, and specific topics through the ages, has compiled a wonderful auditory list of 13 Halloween songs from the 1920s and 1930s. While wildly different in styles, each of the songs has an eerie feeling about them, particularly with the echoey sound of vintage recordings in the mix.

13 Halloween songs from the 1920’s & 1930’s!

Here’s a list of the songs in the compilation.

Hush Hush Hush Henry Hall 1932 Heebie Jeebies Boswell Sisters 1931 The Haunted House New Mayfair Dance Orchestra 1931 Dancing The Devil Away Arden & Ohman Orch 1930 Mysterious Mose Rube Bloom & His Bayoo Boys 1930 Minnie The Moocher Cab Calloway 1931 Spell of the Blues Frederick Vettel 1929 Ghost of a chance Ted Fio Rito 1933 Them’s Graveyard Words Bessie Smith 1927 The Nightmare Cab Calloway 1931 Ghost Walk Borrah Minnevitch 1933 Got The Jitters Don Redman & Orchestra 1933 Midnight, The Stars and You Al Bowlly with Ray Noble’s Orchestra 1934 (played at the end of The Shining (1980))