Hacker Patrick of Patrick’s World demonstrated his new “Bockwurstklavier”, a set of ten Bockwurst sausages that were hooked up to a computer to sound just like the keys of a piano.

(translated) This is just a quick test of my brand new Bockwurst piano.

via Born in Space