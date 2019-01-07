How Gunther’s Fear of Leaving His Comfort Zone Impedes His Ability to Have Relationships With ‘Friends’

As part of their ongoing series of deconstructing the individual personalities of the characters from the classic TV sitcom series Friends, hosts Debra Minoff and Susannah McCullough of The Take (formerly ScreenPrism) take a look at Gunther, the soft spoken, bleached blonde barista who mostly stayed in the background throughout the series, yet had the power to change the course of the characters’ lives.
While Gunther pined away for Rachel behind the bar at “Central Perk”, he remained an enigmatic character who was buried in an avalanche on All My Children and surprisingly spoke Dutch upon request. Yet, Gunther’s lack of courage and inability to express himself left him looking at this group of friends from the outside, despite his yearniong to be accepted as one of them.
Günther is one of the great mysteries of ‘Friends’. We never even learned his last name …We get hints that he could be a fascinating person if we got to know him better … but that interesting guy never materializes. Gunther just stays in the background quietly working the same boring job at Central Perk for ten seasons and counting. He doesn’t leave for a more exciting career nor does he find romantic happiness or even get to become one of the friends which he clearly wants to be.