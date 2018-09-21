Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Ballooning Gulper Eel Reveals Its Massive Jaws

by at on

Gulping Gulper Eel

While exploring the waters of Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument of Hawai’i, the ROV Hercules, launched from the E/V Nautilus captured the sight of an odd large-headed creature floating just above the sea floor. The creature became so disturbed by the presence of the ROV that its cheeks ballooned out and revealed a massive jaw. As soon as the camera backed off, the creature shrunk back down to a less defensive posture. It was only then that the crew was able to identify it as a very rarely seen pelican gulper eel.

The Nautilus team spotted a gulper eel (Eurypharynx pelecanoides) doing just that in Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument. Its pouch-like mouth can inflate in an instant, scooping up much larger prey just like a pelican–and giving it that muppet-like look! This gulper eel was likely a juvenile, as this species can grow up to three feet in length.

Pelican Eel Shrinking Down



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP