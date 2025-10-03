The Gullah Geechee Origins Behind the Energy Sucking Skinless Witch Known As the Boo Hag

Dr. Emily Zarka of the PBS series Monstrum takes a look at the Boo Hag, a skinless witch who robs the life force of those who are sleeping. This folklore comes from the Gullah Geechee, a diasporic African American community that was formed by slaves who were working plantations along the southeastern coasts of the United States.

The boo hag, a menacing skinless monster that climbs through your window at night and rides you to steal your life force. You wake up literally drained.

Zarka also spoke with filmmaker Jay Najeeah of Haint Blue Productions, whose film Hag is about this very subject. Najeeah further explained that the Boo Hag is a struggle between good and evil.

Your soul leaves your body upon death, and if virtuous that goes to heaven, or hell. Whereas spirits serve a different purpose.Benevolent spirits go on to become like a guiding light or a protector for their families. Whereas malevolent or like unresting spirits, they torment descendants and become a boo hag.

The Boo Hag induces nightmares and sleep paralysis while they suck the life force out of their victim and is fully symbolic of those who feel like they have no power to fight against a threatening situation.

Upon reaching their sleeping victim, they ride them. When the boo hag rides their victims, it’s more than just sitting on them.They pin their prey down, inducing nightmares and sleep paralysis while they drain their spiritual, emotional, and physical energy. This idea of riding is in part about possession, taking control of a person’s autonomy and ability to react to the attack.

Najeelah’s ‘Hag’ Film Trailers