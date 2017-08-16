A Handy List of Helpful Guitar Tips, Hacks and Tricks

The amazing Steve Onotera aka SamuraiGuitarist offered up some helpful guitar tips. Included in this list are such subjects as flying with a guitar, properly wrapping a guitar cord, slowing down a song to learn it, creating an ad-hoc capo with a chopstick and putting a clock on a pedal board.

Keep a clock on your pedal board. It doesn’t look overly professional to pull out your phone and check the time, whether you need to be done with your set at a certain time or whatever. Having a little digital clock…on your pedal board can be very helpful.