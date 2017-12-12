Rob Scallon Plays a Brilliantly Dissonant Guitar Solo Using Only Tritone Chords aka the Devil’s Interval

For this song I am allowed to play only 2 note tritone chords on the guitar tracks. No single notes. A tritone is referring to a particular musical interval (how far away two notes are from each other) and is renowned for it’s dissonance and harsh feeling of tension. A tritone name refers to the 3 whole tone distance between the two notes. ..It’s rumored that the tritone was banned in medieval times, that you could be jailed for using it, that people believed it could summon the devil.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!