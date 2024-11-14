The Many 3D Printed Faces From ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Are Up for Auction

Adam Savage of Tested visited Propstore in London, where they are auctioning off a set of individual heads from the stop motion film Guillermo del Toro‘s Pinocchio. Savage spoke with Siân Taylor, the Director of Operations of Propstore, who explained how over 3,000 heads were 3D printed in order to change character’s emotions.

They printed – 3D printed about 3,000 different faces just for Pinocchio to interchange. Every single time they wanted an expression to change, they had to get a new face.

This set was previously displayed at the Museum of Modern Art for the “Guillermo Del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio” exhibition, which ran from December 11, 2022 through April 15, 2023.

A display containing a set of Pinocchio (Gregory Mann) stop-motion heads from Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s Oscar-winning stop-motion musical adventure Pinocchio. The look of Del Toro and Gustafson’s Pinocchio was inspired by the illustrations of Gris Grimley in a 2002 edition of Carlo Collodi’s novel The Adventures of Pinocchio, on which the film is loosely based, despite its 1930s setting.

The ‘Pinocchio’ Trailer