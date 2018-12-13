A Guided Tour Around the Historic Gates of London

Laughing Squid

Native Londoner Matt Brown of Londonist Ltd offers a really helpful, guided tour around the historic gates of London. As he reaches each gate, Brown explains the possible origins of the name of the gate, the approximate timeline regarding when it was built and what stands there in modern times. He also posits the question, in which song by The Beatles is Bishopsgate mentioned?

The City of London was once surrounded by a defensive wall, originally built by the Romans and enlarged in the middle ages. It was served by several gates, whose names are still in evidence today.

