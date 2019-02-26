Laughing Squid

Adorable Group Photos of Dogs Who Pack Walk Together Every Day in Saratoga Springs, New York

Saratoga Dog Walkers in upstate New York offers a wonderful opportunity for local dogs to walk as a pack together on a daily basis. This program offers humans peace of mind as their dogs receive socialization, exercise, interactivity, structure, contentment and a strong sense of community, all of which is captured in a series of adorable videos and photos.

By meeting these needs on a daily basis, we start to see more well behaved, healthy, and well-rounded dogs! The program works with the dogs’ natural instincts to travel in a pack, but sadly, this primal ritual of dogs is something that most of our dogs never have the opportunity to do. By walking together on a regular basis, we’re creating a big family of well-behaved dogs in the local community!

via Miss Cellania





