Grumpy Trash Collector Becomes a Garbage Can Dwelling Criminal Mastermind in SNL Parody of ‘Joker’

With the soaring popularity of the dark film Joker, it seemed only inevitable that parodies would follow. Saturday Night Live brilliantly adapted the central theme of the Todd Phillips film with “Grouch”. Guest host David Harbour portrays a grumpy trash man who becomes more and more disenfranchised with the decaying society around him. After sinking into his own reality where he gets his revenge, he takes refuge inside the wretched trash cans that he emptied for a living.

From the studio that brought you ‘Joker’ and the twisted mind at Sesame Workshop, comes the next gritty antihero, ‘origin story.’