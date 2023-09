Castle Crew Review captured a wonderfully energetic performance of the Green Army Drum Corps outside Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The talented percussive trio, named after the iconic Toy Story character, maintained a tempered military vibe while saying the line “You’ve got a friend in me” more than once.

Green Army Drum Corps Full Performance and Solos / Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Join us as we enjoy a full performance from the beloved Green Army Drum Corps.