Dutch Flowers Take Flight in a Buoyant Photo Series

by at on

Every Spring, Dutch farmers turn over their blooming flowers in order to strengthen the bulbs. This tradition happily provided photographer Claire Droppert with the opportunity to create a buoyant series of these “worker blooms” taking flight above those they’ve been designed to protect. Droppert aptly entitled this series “Gravity – Flower Power”.

In my Gravity project, I aim to capture the earth’s different elements as they stand alone in their natural surroundings, using moments of zero gravity. I think it is interesting to see the different behaviors of those elements in gravity and to experiment with their amazing surroundings.

