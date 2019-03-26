Dutch Flowers Take Flight in a Buoyant Photo Series

Every Spring, Dutch farmers turn over their blooming flowers in order to strengthen the bulbs. This tradition happily provided photographer Claire Droppert with the opportunity to create a buoyant series of these “worker blooms” taking flight above those they’ve been designed to protect. Droppert aptly entitled this series “Gravity – Flower Power”.

In my Gravity project, I aim to capture the earth’s different elements as they stand alone in their natural surroundings, using moments of zero gravity. I think it is interesting to see the different behaviors of those elements in gravity and to experiment with their amazing surroundings.

