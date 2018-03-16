Laughing Squid

A Gorgeous Timelapse Captures the Muddy Beauty of the Colorado River Within the Grand Canyon

by at on

Filmmakers Harun Mehmedinovic and Gavin Heffernan of Sun Chaser Pictures, who are collaborating in the ongoing Skyglow project, captured the muddy beauty of the Colorado River below against a dramatic thunderstorm from above a little visited area of the Grand Canyon. A group of permitted whitewater rafters did their best to stay dry and were rewarded with a gorgeous starry night.

…very few ever get to experience the Grand Canyon by way of the Colorado River. Stretching from Lees Ferry at Marble Canyon, AZ, through the inner gorge graced with geology dating as far back as 1.8 billion years, all the way to Diamond Creek, just before the river gives way to Lake Mead, these spectacular 225 miles of whitewater rafting are only accessible by guided commercial motor trips and private rafting permits.

